Video of delivery man stepping into a wedding party goes viral

CEBU, Philippines —A video of a delivery man, from Surigao del Norte, went viral after he stepped into a wedding party to hand over a parcel that the bride ordered from an online store.

The newlyweds Ria Ann Basul and Rovil Basul, and the wedding guests found the situation amusing rather than annoying.

Johnrey Galinato, a Cebu native who was among those who attended the wedding and the uploader of the video, said that the delivery man did not even ask the bride to pay for the parcel and just gave it to them as his wedding gift.

“Wala na to sya gibayran ang parcel, giregalo na lang to sa ila,” uploader Johnrey Galinato said.

The delivery man arrived at noontime, so the newlyweds invited him to have his lunch at their wedding reception.

In the comment section, netizens could not get over the hilarious moment.

Galinato’s viral video garnered over 13,000 likes and 17,000 shares as of this writing.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu named among world’s ‘leading wedding destinations’

Cebu bride wears mother’s 40-year-old gown to her own wedding

Bridal CARabao highlights simple yet beautiful Bohol wedding

Rain fails to stop wedding reception, hungry guests: Uwan ra na, gutom ni amo!

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy