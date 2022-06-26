Video of delivery man stepping into a wedding party goes viral

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | June 26,2022 - 08:46 PM

CEBU, Philippines —A video of a delivery man, from Surigao del Norte, went viral after he stepped into a wedding party to hand over a parcel that the bride ordered from an online store. 

The newlyweds Ria Ann Basul and Rovil Basul, and the wedding guests found the situation amusing rather than annoying. 

Johnrey Galinato, a Cebu native who was among those who attended the wedding and the uploader of the video, said that the delivery man did not even ask the bride to pay for the parcel and just gave it to them as his wedding gift. 

“Wala na to sya gibayran ang parcel, giregalo na lang to sa ila,” uploader Johnrey Galinato said.

The delivery man arrived at noontime, so the newlyweds invited him to have his lunch at their wedding reception. 

In the comment section, netizens could not get over the hilarious moment. 

 

 

Galinato’s viral video garnered over 13,000 likes and 17,000 shares as of this writing. 

