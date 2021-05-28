Asturias raid: Two brgy dads, 2 brothers nabbed with 8 unlicensed guns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two barangay councilors are among four men caught with 8 unlicensed firearms in Barangay Tag-amakan, Asturias town in northwestern Cebu during a Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) operation in the area on May 25 and 26.

Barangay Cabagdalan councilors Jonathan Alfeche, 42; and Peejay Tautjo, 37; and brothers Elorde, 56; and Ismael Jayme, 47; were arrested after they were caught with the illegal firearms, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Hector Amancia, chief of the Cebu Provincial Field Unit of CIDG-7.

Amancia said the CIDG-7 operatives were there to serve a search warrant against Elorde Jayme.

He said that they secured the search warrant after they received complaints about Elorde’s alleged indiscriminate firing in the area.

The search warrant was issued by Judge Judilyn Tapia-Menchavez, the acting presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 59 of Toledo City last May 24, 2021.

He said that after securing the search warrant, they then went to serve the search warrant on 11 p.m. of May 25.

They observed Elorde’s house and found him and 3 others armed.

The CIDG-7 operatives then moved in at 3 a.m. on May 26, and arrested an armed Elorde while the three other men scampered to a hut at the back of the house where they were also arrested.

Seized from the Elorde were a .45 caliber pistol, a KG9 submachine pistol, a 357 Magnum (Taurus) revolver, a silencer, and magazines and ammunition.

Barangay councilors Alfeche and Tautjo were each caught with a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition while taken from Ismael were a .45 caliber pistol and a KG9 submachine pistol.

CIDG-7 Chief Amancia said that the barangay councilors were from the neighboring barangay.

He also said that the four men told him that the guns were for their protection especially for their business.

“According to them, that is their protection sa ilang negosyo because one of the reports nga ilang giingon nga naay threat but it doesn’t suffice them to justify their act to possess these firearms unlawfully… Dili na mao ang valid nga reason to justify aning mga firearms nga mga unlicensed,” he added.

Amancia, however, did not state what the suspects’ business was.

He also said that the 4 men had no criminal records and were just arrested for possession of illegal firearms.

The four men were detained at the Asturias Police Station pending the filing of charges.

/dbs

