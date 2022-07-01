PUV drivers, operators told: Post fare matrix before collecting adjusted fare amount

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) director Eduardo Montealto, Jr., is reminding drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs) to post a matrix of the adjusted fare rates in strategic areas inside their units before they begin collecting the adjusted fare rates.

“Dili sila kabiyahi og wala silay taripa. Naa na gani karon, nanghatag na mi og taripa. Walay bayad ang taripa. Kuhaon lang nila diri kaysa mangolekta nga wala silay taripa nga nakadisplay, P5,000 ang multa,” he told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Notice of Minimum Fare Increase effective July 1, 2022

Montealto said these copies of fare rates will be inspected by law enforcement agencies such as the Land Transportation Office, Highway Patrol Group of the police, and traffic enforcers of the respective local government units. Failure to post copies of these fares inside a PUV is a violation of Memorandum Circular No. 90-020.

The LTFRB-7, on Friday, issued a Notice of Minimum Fare Increase which became effective July 1.

This, after the LTFRB central office, earlier, granted the consolidated petitions of jeepney operators and drivers amid consecutive increases in the prices of petroleum products.

According to the notice, the regular minimum fare for the first four kilometers run by a traditional public utility jeepney (TPUJ) will now be P11, up from P9. For the succeeding kilometers, an amount of P1.50 will be added per kilometer. Senior citizens, students, and people with disabilities can also get a 20-percent discount.

Montealto, however, said the increase is just provisional and would also depend on the adjustment of fuel prices in the future.

“Provisional ra ni. Kung muobos na pod siguro ang atong fuel kay mao man jud ni siyay nakaingon, mubalik na pod siguro. Wa pa ta kahibalo og kanus-a,” he added.

