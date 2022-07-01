Comelec Cebu City to hold voters registration in malls

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Commission on Elections (Comelec) will be holding the voters registration in malls here.

North District Election Officer Lawyer Marchel Sarno said this way, more registrants will be accommodated per day at the different sites.

The registration starts on July 4, 2022, and will run until July 23 for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

For the North District, registration will be at the Times Square in Barangay Talamban from July 4 to 6, Robinsons Cybergate from July 7 to 9, and Robinsons Galleria Cebu on July 18 to 23.

For the South District, registration will be at the SM Seaside City Cebu on July 4 to 16, and Robinsons Galleria Cebu on July 18 to 23.

“Naa ta even Saturdays and holidays. Wala na tay registration sa opisina, sa offsite nalang,” said Sarno in a press conference.

Sarno reminds that those who will turn 15 on or before December 5, 2022, can already register since they will be voting for the SK.

Voters aged 15 to 30 years old can vote for the SK elections.

Those who need to transfer their voter registration to a new barangay or even city or municipality will also be accommodated at the offsite registration.

Sarno said that those who will be registering at the malls need to bring valid identification cards. Students can bring their school IDs.

The election officer urges Cebu City residents to to take the time to register since it is presumed the barangay elections will push through this December 2022.

