Floods hit Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dozens of passengers and motorists were stranded for a couple of hours in various parts of Metro Cebu as major roads were submerged in floodwater due to a heavy downpour on Tuesday, July 5.

Flooding was reported in several areas in the cities of Cebu and Talisay due to heavy rains that lasted all throughout Tuesday afternoon.

In Cebu City, its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) told motorists to avoid Tagunol Street which connects Barangays Basak San Nicolas and Cogon Pardo due to ‘severe flooding’.

“We’re advising all motorists and drivers to use N. Bacalso (Avenue) Highway until the flood (in Tagunol Street) subsides. The responding units are on scene to monitor, and alleviate the situation,” the CCDRRMO’s advisory read.

The advisory was issued around 6:15 p.m.

Earlier that day, waist-level flood was also reported in at least seven sitios (sub-villages in English) in Barangay Basak Pardo around 4 p.m. These sitios were within close proximity of Tagunol Street.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), in a separate post, reported flooding on the portions of the N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City past 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

This prompted them to alert motorists — Cebu City-bound motorists from the south to take the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in the South Road Properties (SRP) instead.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), based on the series of thunderstorm advisories issued on Tuesday, pointed to thunderstorms as the reason behind the heavy rains being experienced in several parts of Cebu.

RELATED STORIES

4 sitios in Labangon get relief from 2-year flood

Cebu to experience rains until tomorrow

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy