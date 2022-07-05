Cebu bets sizzle in their Binibini swimsuit photos

CEBU, Philippines —Cebuana beauties Jane Darren Genobisa and Nicole Borromeo looked stunning in their official swimsuit photos posted by the Binibining Pilipinas organization last July 4, 2022.

Genobisa and Borromeo showed off their beach-ready body as they wore their printed swimsuits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Binibining Pilipinas (@bbpilipinasofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Binibining Pilipinas (@bbpilipinasofficial)

Bb. No.4 Genobisa will represent Carcar City while Bb. No.23 Borromeo will represent Cebu.

The two ladies from Cebu are among the 40 candidates who made it to the Top 40 of the pageant.

The ladies will vie for the Binibini crowns— Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International.

The winner of the pageant will represent the country in the international tilts.

Reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens Hannah Arnold (International), Cindy Obenita (Intercontinental), Maureen Montagne(Globe), and Samantha Panlilio (Grand International) will crown their successor on the pageant’s grand coronation night, which will take place at the Araneta Coliseum on July 31, 2022.

/bmjo

READ: 2 Cebuana beauty queens to vie for Binibining Pilipinas titles