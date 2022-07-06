Crackdown on illegal drugs still a priority for Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Retired Philippine National Police (PNP) General Debold Sinas, who now serves as adviser of the Cebu City Peace and Order Council, said that the city will continue its crackdown on illegal drugs.

Sinas said Mayor Michael Rama has given the green light over the random drug testing in the police force, fire department, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), city offices, and barangays.

“I also emphaized nga giapprove ni mayor, ipdayon nako ang anti drug oeprations. I have always been an advocate for random drug testing, but not anymore sa police only ni, apil na ang fire, ang BJMP, ug atong apilun ang CITOM (traffic enforcers),” Sinas said.

“Necessary ni because it’s a preventive aspect. Before ta mamantay og lain, bantayan nato atong own tungkaran,” added Sinas.

The former general, who also served as regional director for the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) in 2018 to 2019, said that he will be working with the rest of the Council towards the goal of making Cebu Singapore-like.

The mayor’s instruction was clear that the city’s peace and order must be improved in order for this to be achieved.

With this, Sinas suggested that corruption in the frontlines must be minimized through coordinated efforts of all law enforcement agencies.

Sinas will be taking office in Cebu City in order to focus in the city’s peace and order situation.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

CCPO welcomes Sinas’ appointment as city’s peace and order adviser

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy