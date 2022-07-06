ARQ, Zip Sanman boxers engage in ‘fruitful’ sparring session

CEBU CITY, Philippines—ARQ Boxing Stable stalwarts and ZIP Sanman Boxing Team veteran ring warriors traded leathers in a fruitful sparring session earlier this week at the ARQ Boxing Gym in Barangay Talamban, here.

ARQ Boxing Stable’s strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot was delighted to see his wards learning from the more experienced ZIP Sanman boxers.

Former world title challenger Melvin Jerusalem and Esneth Domingo, and Alex Santisima visited ARQ Boxing Stable in Talamban to face the latter’s boxers.

Jerusalem, the former WBC world minimumweight contender and currently ranked No. 1 in the WBO’s minimumweight division, sparred with ARQ’s OPBF youth light flyweight champion John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas.

Domingo, who recently fought in South Africa, sparred with OPBF silver flyweight champion April Jay “Astro Boy” Abne.

According to Potot, world-ranked Cebuano boxer Kevin Jake Cataraja was supposed to join the sparring session but the latter had to nurse a minor injury. Cataraja is expected to join them in the coming weeks.

“We’re currently done having two sparring sessions with Jerusalem, Domingo, and Santisima, the younger brother of Jeo Santisima. They’ll be back on Thursday for another round of sparring session,” said Potot.

“Melvin and Domingo have positive feedback on our boxers’ strength, power, and speed. This kind of activity should help our young guns like Gabunilas and Abne on the world stage. We’re grooming them to be at that level.”

Gabunilas and Abne fought last May 21, 2022, in the “Engkwentro Singko” in Sibonga town, south Cebu. Gabunilas defeated Ricardo Sueno by unanimous decision, while Abne scored a second-round technical knockout victory over Arnold Garde.

The sparring sessions, according to Potot, were also timely since his boxers are gearing up for “Engkwento 6” in August still in Sibonga.

They have yet to announce who among the ARQ Boxing Stable boxers they’re going to feature in the fight card.

