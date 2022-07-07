Cortes: Mandaue city hall workers’ performance will be closely monitored

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, who is serving his second term, said that his administration would focus more on performance-based service to the public for city hall employees.

Cortes said that the city government would be closely monitoring the performances of the city hall employees.

He said they would create a team to monitor and assess the performance of the employees to make sure that they would be aligned with the city’s visions and plans.

He said this would also ensure that the employees would be working efficiently and effectively to maximize the human resource in the city hall.

The mayor said the city had a lot of work to do to cope with the crisis that hit the city.

“Kita bitaw nga naa ta sa public service and the people of Mandaue are expecting much from us, mao na ang ako ron nga performance based…Why retain people nga dili mo (align sa atoang vision). Pila ka tuig ang nausik sa niaging termino, two years (pandemic) kapin, dako kaayo (ta) og trabahuunon. Mao nang karun ang atoang approach gikan sa ubos, decision involve nato sila,” said Cortes.

(We, who are at public service, and the people of Mandaue are expecting much from us, that is why now we are performance-based…Why retain people who will not (align to our vision). How many years have been wasted in the past term, two years (pandemic) plus, a lot of work needs to be done. That is why now our approach is from the bottom, our decision is to involve them.)

In February this year, the city government has resumed its revalida or governance forum to monitor the city and its departments’ performances.

The mechanism that is Mayor Jonas Cortes’ initiative was first implemented in 2012 but ended around 2017 and 2018.

Genee Nuñez, head of the Office of the Strategy Management, said the revalida was part of the city’s governance mechanism called the Performance Governance System (PGS), the city’s governance tool to monitor Mandaue’s performance. Through this, city will also be able get feedback from the external holders.

In revalida, each department would lay down and explain its achievements and objectives. There would be panelists, experts in their fields that would give feedback and grades.

RELATED STORIES

Cortes to focus on implementation of 5-point agenda in next 3 years

Jonas Cortes wins fresh term as Mandaue City mayor

Cortes assures Mandauehanons of improved services

Cortes willing to work with Bando Bag-ong Mandaue candidates

Mandaue gov’t, transport providers discuss plans to allow standing passengers in MPUJs

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy