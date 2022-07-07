Comeback being set for CPDRC Dancing Inmates

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another internet hit may be staging a comeback.

The Cebu Provincial Government is planning to bring back the exercise and rehabilitation programs for the inmates at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CDPRC).

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced in a recent press conference that they are considering training CPDRC inmates in doing dance sports.

Garcia said they are also tapping renowned Cebuano dance sports choreographer Edward Hayco in leading the program.

“We’re hoping we can enter into an agreement and collaboration with Mr. Ed Hayco… nga matudluan (ang inmates),” said Garcia.

The governor said if plans push through, the Dancing Inmates may be back within the year.

“Although dancesports is more like ballroom dancing pero tanawon nato kay naa pa may mga inmates nga nahinumdum sa dance programs ug sa ilahang presentation sa una… Hopefully (this year mabalik ang Dancing Inmates) if ready na sila,” she added.

The CPDRC is the home of the world-famous CPDRC Dancing Inmates.

A YouTube video of the inmates performing Thriller by the late pop superstar Michael Jackson went viral in 2007, catapulting them into international fame.

Their performances also caught the attention of Time Magazine, which included them in their list of Most Popular Viral Videos in 2007, and producers and choreographers behind Jackson’s This is It show.

They were also the subject of various documentaries and films, both local and international ones.

Public viewing of the Dancing Inmates was put on hold in 2010 when the Capitol launched an investigation on the donations and contributions being made to the group.

Their most recent performance, called ‘Unity Dance’ was made in December 2020 and sponsored by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Aside from the Dancing Inmates, Garcia said they are looking into reopening savings accounts for the inmates and a new uniform.

“ I also asked Col. (Reynaldo) Valmoria (CPDRC Jail Warden), panagaan natog seeds para makapananom pud sila og mga utanon,” Garcia added.

CPDRC has been recently decongested, with only around 900 inmates presently housed in the maximum-security facility located in Brgy. Kalunasan, Cebu City.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Netflix’s ‘Happy Jail’ Fil-Am maker gives a close-up of Cebu’s viral dancing inmates

Cebu’s dancing inmates ready performance ahead of Pope Francis’s arrival

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy