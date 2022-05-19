Cortes assures Mandauehanons of improved services

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandauehanons can expect a better service from the administration of Mayor Jonas Cortes as they will continue to serve for another term after winning in the May 9 polls.

Of the TEAM Mandaue slate of councilors, only incumbent Tingub barangay captain Mario Bihag did not win. Editha Flores Cabahug from the Bando Bag-ong Mandaue has made it into the Magic 12.

Cortes said they will try their best to provide better service to the Mandauehanons.

“Expect a better service sa atoang (administration), usa ni sa atoang paningkamutan,” said Cortes.

Cortes said because of the COVID-19 pandemic and typhoon Odette, the services were affected as the budget was realigned.

Cortes said his administration will focus on the improvement of infrastructures and strengthening education and health.

One of the priority infrastructure projects is roads and drainages among others to help address the city’s flood problems.

Cortes said aside from the damages caused by typhoon Odette to the classrooms, they would also look into the lack of classrooms in the city’s schools.

He said that the enrollees increase every school year.

The other issue that Cortes wanted to prioritize is to empower and improve the barangay health centers.

Cortes said the barangays should be equipped and should have enough stock of medicines.

“Katung pandemic lessons learned gyud, nakita gyud nako even simple paracetamol na limited nga makaingun ta unsa nalang kahang mga ordinaryong tawo nga walay kadaganan. We need to step up gyud, kani this is not just a moral test sa gobyerno kundi moral obligation nga paghatag og serbisyo ngadto sa katawhan. Para nako inclusive growth, kung mu uswag ang Mandaue, mu uswag tanan,” said Cortes.

This would be Cortes’ second consecutive term as Mandaue City Mayor although he was also elected as the city’s Chief Executive from 2007 to 2016. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Jonas Cortes wins fresh term as Mandaue City mayor

Mayor Cortes of Mandaue positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy