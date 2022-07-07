FDA probes popular Filipino noodle brand for ‘high level of ethylene oxide’

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a Filipino noodle brand that is said to contain a “high level of ethylene oxide.”

The governments of Ireland, France, and Malta have issued safety warnings against noodle brand Lucky Me, advising their people to not consume it due to this chemical.

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) website, ethylene oxide is a volatile gas with a sweet smell that can cause headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, breathing difficulties, drowsiness, weakness, exhaustion, eye and skin burns, frostbite, as well as reproductive effects.

Many industries use ethylene oxide to manufacture ethylene glycol, a component of antifreeze and polyester, or, in smaller amounts, to make pesticides and sterilizers.

“Ito po ay tinitignan na ngayon ng Food and Drug Administration, ito pong type nitong pagkain na ito na atin pong pinapa-hold muna because of apparently — apparent pa lang po ito dahil it is under investigation. Kailangan pa ho natin ive-verify ‘yan base po sa gagawing proseso ng ating Food and Drug Administration,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a media forum on Thursday.

(The Food and Drug Administration is currently looking at this type of food because apparently — it is just apparent because it is under investigation. We need to verify it based on the process of the Food and Drug Administration.)

“We just want to be very sure kaya po tayo ay nagmo-monitor ng ganito and it is a very good thing that our surveillance, processes, and systems are in place because nakita po natin ito, na-detect, and we are able to stop our kababayan na ma-consume itong mga produkto na ito,” she went on.

(We just want to be very sure that is why we are monitoring and it is a very good thing that our surveillance, processes, and systems are in place because we detected it and we are able to stop our fellow Filipinos from consuming these products.)

According to Vergeire, a person who is exposed to ethylene oxide may experience headaches, vomiting, and loose bowel movement.

In extreme cases, the chemical can cause difficulty in breathing.

Vergeire assured the public that they will release the results of the FDA’s probe.

RELATED STORIES:

Lucky Me! denies adding chemical in instant noodles

EU states warn consumers vs. popular Filipino instant noodles brand

5 Reinvented instant noodle recipes to try for your perfect #SummerEats

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy