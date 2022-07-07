Lucky Me! denies adding chemical in instant noodles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine-based instant noodle brand Lucky Me! denied adding what seemed to be a hazardous chemical in their products following recalls being made in Europe and Taiwan.

In a public statement, Monde Nissin Corporation, Lucky Me!’s maker, said their products do not contain Ethylene oxide. However, they clarified that Ethylene oxide is ‘commonly used in treatment in spices and seeds to control microbial growth typical in agricultural products.’

“We would like to clarify that Ethylene Oxide is not added in Lucky Me! products… These materials, when processed into seasoning and sauces, may still show traces of Ethylene Oxide,” they explained.

Monde Nissin also confirmed that recalls of their products were made in Taiwan, and that these were not only limited in their instant noodles brands.

“The recall affects other companies’ noodle brands and multiple categories such as ice cream, sesame seed, spices, calcium carbonate supplements, among others,” Monde Nissin said.

In the meantime, the instant noodle manufacturer assured the public here in the Philippines that all Lucky Me! products are compliant with local food safety standards ‘and even US FDA standards for Ethylene Oxide.’

Ireland, France, and Malta have recalled Lucky Me! products after reporting these contained ‘high levels of Ethylene oxide’.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland noted that while Ethylene oxide may not cause direct harm when ingested, continued exposure and consumption, however, may result in adverse health effects.

The batches of instant noodles being recalled were manufactured in Thailand, not in the Philippines.

Ethylene oxide, a chemical also commonly used in manufacturing pesticides and disinfectants, is a banned ingredient in food production among members of the European Union (EU).

