Cebu City bares activities for Asong Pinoy Day on July 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The beloved Asong Pinoy will be the star of the show on July 17, 2022, as the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) is set to celebrate the 12th Asong Pinoy (Aspin) Day.

Doctor Jessica Maribojoc, the acting city veterinarian, said that this is the ‘perfect’ way to show appreciation to the dogs that have become part of the families of Cebu City residents.

“Gusto namo i-highlight sila despite nga 100 percent bisaya sila, same ang mahatag nila nga love sa owner, ang loyalty same sa pedigree nga dog. Mao na, naa miy celebration aron i-disseminate, i-embrace ang asong pinoy (aspin) on that day,” said the city’s chief veterinarian.

On July 17, the DVMF will be holding free Veterinary Services such as free vaccinations, free deworming, and vitamin packages for dog owners and their aspin pets. Cats are also welcome.

Games for dogs and their dog owners will also be conducted with various prizes for both the dogs and their humans.

There will also be a pageant for dogs such as the Aspin Pinoy Top Model and the My Aspin Rescue Story for the online pageants, and onsite pageants such as Best Looking Aspin Day.

The DVMF encourages residents to join the activities to show their love for the Aspin family members.

“Naa man guy uban moingon ‘di mi moapil diha kay bisaya ra among iro’. Dili..it is your time sa imohang dog nga ipa-shine ninyo. So, dili mo dapat maulaw, dapat ipakita ninyo maskin bisaya na siya part siya sa family ninyo. In return, ipakita ninyo nga proud mo naka-own mo’g asong pinoy,” said Maribojoc.

Aside from the mentioned activities, DVMF in partnership with the Island Rescue Organization (IRO) will be holding a public adoption for the dogs in selected areas.

Adoption is only P200 which already covers the registration, vaccination, and other fees.

The IRO continues its mission to inform the public about animal welfare awareness. They are currently pushing for motorists to brake for dogs or cats on the streets by distributing stickers to drivers.

They are also advocating for animal welfare desks, have helped file charges against animal abusers, and have rescued dogs and other animals in abusive situations. /rcg

