Filipinas crush Malaysian women booters, stay on top of Group A

BOHOL, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) seemed virtually unstoppable in their campaign in the 12th AFF Women’s Championship as they logged their third straight victory by beating Malaysia, 4-0, last Friday evening at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Filipinas put on a dominant outing against the Malaysians in Group A to take the solo lead and inch closer to advancing to the semifinals of this major football tournament.

They now have nine points from their three straight wins, while Thailand is at second with seven points, Australia at third with four points. Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore are facing elimination after losing all their games.

The Filipinas had difficulties penetrating the Malaysians’ formidable defense early in the match. However, their relentless attacks and accurate passes scrambled the Malaysians’ defense.

In the 32nd minute, Sara Eggesvik, who came from a substitution from Kaya Hawkinson, scored the first goal for the Filipinas.

Katrina Guillou scored the second unanswered goal for the Philippine team with a short flick from a loose ball from Tahnai Annis’ attempt inside the goal box at 43rd minute.

Quinley Quezada opened the second half with another goal for the Filipinas after converting her attempt at the 48th minute via a header.

Anicka Castañeda sealed the dominant victory for the Filipinas with a 73rd goal from Eggesvik timely pass coming through the left wing.

Last Tuesday, the Filipinas beat Australia,1-0, to initiate their three-match winning streak, followed by a huge win against Singapore,7-0, last Thursday.

The 12th AFF Women’s Championship is part of the Filipinas’ international campaigns leading to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup where they qualified. The FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

/dbs

