DILG Cebu turns over evacuation center to LGU Bantayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Cebu Province turned over on Friday, July 8, a newly constructed evacuation center worth P9.2 million to the local government of Bantayan in Bantayan Island.

The facility that is located in Barangay Ticad can accommodate 1, 000 individuals and will serve as temporary shelter for Bantayan town residents in case of storms and other calamities.

In a social media post, DILG said, their evacuation center was built as part of DILG’s 2020 Assistance to Municipalities program. This comes with bunk beds, separate female and male comfort rooms, a kitchen and mess hall, and a storage room, among other amenities.

Construction of the center started in August 2021. It was completed in March 2022.

DILG Cebu Provincial director and lawyer Ian Kenneth, during the turn over ceremony, said that the Department poured over P87.37 million worth of projects in Bantayan, including the rehabilitation of 25 barangay halls, 17 day care centers, civic centers, multipurpose building, repair of transport terminal, and water system among others.

He added that the Bantayan LGU has another P9 million in newly downloaded funds under the Financial Assistance to Local Government Unit 2021.

Bantayan Mayor Arthur Despi, for his part, expressed hope that his town will continue to get national government allocation for more projects.

Bantayan town was among the localities in the Visayas that were badly hit by the Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

