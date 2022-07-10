Mark Magsayo loses WBC featherweight belt to Mexico’s Rey Vargas

By: MARK GIONGCO - Inquirer.net | July 10,2022 - 12:57 PM
Photo of Mark Magsayo

FILE – Mark Magsayo reacts after fighting Gary Russell Jr. for the WBC World Featherweight Championship at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on January 23, 2022 in Atlantic City, United States. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines—Mark Magsayo lost his WBC featherweight title to Rey Vargas by split decision on Sunday (Manila time) at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Magsayo scored a knockdown in the ninth round, decking Vargas with a right hand but just couldn’t get the job done as the unbeaten Mexican showed great resolve.

Two judges scored it 115-112, 115-112 for Vargas while the other had Magsayo winning, 114-113.

Vargas (36-0, 22KOs) became a two-division champion. He was a former champion at super bantamweight before moving up to 126 pounds.

The 27-year-old Magsayo, who suffered his first loss after starting his pro career with a 24-0 record with 16 knockouts, had a hard time dealing with the much taller Vargas.

Vargas used an effective jab that disrupted Magsayo’s timing.

Magsayo’s defeat left the Philippines without a current boxing champion.

RELATED STORIES

Magsayo, Mexican foe ready to rumble for featherweight title bout in Texas

Leo Santa Cruz eyes WBC champion Mark Magsayo

Magsayo is new world boxing champ after wresting WBC featherweight title from Russell

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Mark Magsayo, Rey Vargas, split decision, Texas, WBC featherweight title

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.