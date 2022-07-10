Mark Magsayo loses WBC featherweight belt to Mexico’s Rey Vargas

MANILA, Philippines—Mark Magsayo lost his WBC featherweight title to Rey Vargas by split decision on Sunday (Manila time) at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Magsayo scored a knockdown in the ninth round, decking Vargas with a right hand but just couldn’t get the job done as the unbeaten Mexican showed great resolve.

Two judges scored it 115-112, 115-112 for Vargas while the other had Magsayo winning, 114-113.

Vargas (36-0, 22KOs) became a two-division champion. He was a former champion at super bantamweight before moving up to 126 pounds.

The 27-year-old Magsayo, who suffered his first loss after starting his pro career with a 24-0 record with 16 knockouts, had a hard time dealing with the much taller Vargas.

Vargas used an effective jab that disrupted Magsayo’s timing.

Magsayo’s defeat left the Philippines without a current boxing champion.

