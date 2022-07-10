LPA, ‘habagat’ will continue to bring rain in several parts of PH — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” will continue to bring overcast skies and rain in several parts of the country on Monday, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
According to Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina, the LPA was spotted at 485 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon,.
“At least in the next two days mukhang maliit pa ang tiyansa na ito ay maging bagyo, pero patuloy natin itong imomonitor,” said Obedrina.
(At least in the next two days it looks like its chances of becoming a typhoon are still small, but we will continue to monitor it.)
Together with the southwest monsoon, the two weather systems will bring rain and overcast skies over Mimaropa, as well as the Bicol Region.
“Samantalang sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, ay makakaranas ng mas maaliwalas na panahon pero malaki pa rin ‘yung posibilidad ng rain showers and thunderstorms sa hapon hanggang sa gabi,” said Badrina.
(On the other hand, clearer weather is expected in the rest of Luzon, but there is still a high possibility of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening.)
Badrina said that generally cloudy skies with rain will also prevail over Visayas, as well as the areas of BARMM, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Surigao Provinces in Mindanao still due to the southwest monsoon and the LPA.
Despite the prevailing monsoon and LPA, no gale warning was raised on the country’s surrounding coasts. However, Badrina warned that moderate to rough seas are expected over western seaboards of Luzon and Visayas.
The state weather service said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Monday will be as listed:
Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
