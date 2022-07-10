Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen to mount biggest edition this 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Two vanguards of “Filipino beauty in the modern world” have been crowned Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen in 2020 and 2021, and the online competition is looking for a new queen who will continue the pageant’s legacy and live up to the ideals that the crown symbolizes.

Manila Broadcasting Co. (MBC) is once again foregoing its grand Aliwan Fiesta this year, and will hold in its stead another edition of the Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen after the successful staging of the virtual contest that was born because of the limitations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The regular Aliwan Fiesta cannot go live yet, and it is with the live mammoth festival that Reyna ng Aliwan is staged. Hence the decision to mount the third search for a ‘Digital Queen,’” MBC PR consultant Susan Isorena-Arcega told the Inquirer in an interview.

“We are being very careful in light of the new resurgence of COVID-19 cases. And being a major media entity, it behooves us to always carry our mantle of responsibility,” Arcega added.

Jannarie Zarzoso of Cabadbadaran, Agusan del Norte, was the first winner of the virtual competition, the sister pageant of the Reyna ng Aliwan pageant whose winners have gone on to score more national and international crowns.

Shanyl Kayle Hofer of Minglanilla, Cebu, succeeded Zarzoso in last year’s competition, and the pageant is now looking for the woman who will inherit the crown from her.

“We have discovered fresh new faces with very strong advocacies for social responsibility. It is not just lip service on their part, but actual involvement with their communities and charitable organizations they support,” Arcega said of Zarzoso, Hofer, and the bevy of beauties who have graced the virtual stage of the Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen contest.

“We were also able to go beyond the usual pageant scenario of parading bodies by mining the provinces for outstanding young ladies who are and can be future leaders not just in the firmament of pageantry,” Arcega explained.

She also said the two queens got involved in the network’s digital projects, and hosted TV specials, as well. Hofer “also became a DJ with YesTheBest Cebu,” she added.

For this year’s competition, Aliwan Fiest Digital Queen went beyond nominations from MBC’s regional stations and has opened its doors to applicants.

“We also adjusted our criteria for a bigger impetus on social responsibility via real community advocacies the girls are actually involved with,” Arcega shared.

The contest is open to Filipino citizens who are assigned female at birth, between the ages 16 and 28, and must possess a pleasing personality. Applicants must also be digital-savvy, and “can represent the new generation of Filipinos who will play important roles in our country’s future.” It is imperative for the aspirant to be “well versed in the culture, customs, and traditions of their respective regions.”

Those interested may download the application form posted on aliwanfiesta.com or the pageant’s official Facebook page. E-mail the filled out form to the carrier MBC station in her region, together with a barangay certification and a three-minute introduction video which also shows the applicant in casual and formal wear, with a peek into her talent or special skill.

Deadline for submission is on Aug. 17. JB

