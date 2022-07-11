PRO-7 participates in National Blood Donors Month

CEBH CITY, Philippines — At least 67 policemen of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) donated their blood on Monday, July 11, 2022, in line with the National Blood Donors Month.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Crystal Peralta, spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of PRO-7, said that they coordinated with Department of Health (DOH) for the said activity.

“Itong buwan ng July ay National Blood Donors Month. Ang ating kapulisan ay nag bigay ng dugo. This is in relation sa ating 27th Police Community Relations Month Celebration,” Peralta said.

July of every year is declared as the “Blood Donors Month” by former President Fidel V. Ramos per Proclamation No. 1021 signed on June 9, 1997.

“The whole month of July encourages all men and women to the altruistic cause of blood donation and the time to acknowledge our blood donors of their noble act of saving lives through their gift of blood,” reads part of an article from the DOH’s website.

Peralta said that the blood donation activity is also one way for them to reach out to the community.

This one-day blood letting activity is open for the public as well. PRO-7 will accommodate to those who want to donate inside the headquarters as the activity will last until 5 p.m on Monday, July 11.

Peralta said that it will up to DOH on who are the beneficiaries of the total bags of blood that they will collect at the end of the day. But she clarified that the less fortunate will surely benefit from this.

Here are some photos during the blood donation campaign of PRO-7.

/bmjo

