VM Garcia as acting mayor as Rama seeks presidency for League of Cities 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Starting Monday, July 11, 2022, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia will be Cebu City’s acting mayor as Mayor Michael Rama’s two-week leave takes effect.

Garcia, during the City Hall’s flag raising ceremony on Monday, announced that Rama is in Manila, seeking for the presidency of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP).

“Our dear mayor is on leave for two weeks. But he has signified that he will be back earlier than that,” said Garcia in a brief speech, which was broadcasted on social media.

The vice mayor also said they hope and pray Rama will be elected as the next president for the LCP.

“Right now, we pray that his network in Manila – I think he’s running for President for the League of Cities in the Philippines. We pray and we wish him success so that he will get this election as President of the League of Cities of the Philippines,” Garcia added.

Rama and Garcia were running mates during the May 9 local elections. Both won the mayoralty and vice mayoralty post in Cebu City.

Rama previously expressed intentions to run as president of the LCP, which he attempted to do so in 2013.

Then Bacolod City Mayor, and now the city’s Vice Mayor Evelio Leonardia, previously served as the LCP President for the term 2019 to 2022.

The late Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella also served as the group’s chairperson during the same term.

