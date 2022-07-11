Apolinario takes on Buthelezi for vacant IBO world flyweight title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sanman Boxing Gym’s Dave Apolinario will try to end the Philippines world title drought in boxing by taking on Gideon Buthelezi for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight title on July 29, 2022 at the Premier Elicc in East London, South Africa.

The 23-year-old unbeaten Saranggani prospect has been in the world title talks since last year after his continuous ascension in the three world boxing governing bodies’ flyweight division.

Apolinario is ranked No. 6 in the World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 10 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and No. 15 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Apolinario’s last five bouts was nothing short of impressive. He either knocked out or made his opponent quit from their stool.

He is the current WBA Asia South flyweight champion after wresting the title against Charlie Malupangue in July last year via technical knockout. In his most previous bout last February, he defeated Mike Kinaadman after the latter quit on his stool.

Kinaadman was knocked down three times in the bout and suffered a huge cut on his right eyelid during their short-lived bout that lasted for four rounds.

Apolinario has an unstained record of 16-0 (win-loss) with 11 wins by knockouts.

On the other hand, the 35-year old Buthelezi, the former IBO world super flyweight champion, is expected to bank on his vast experience against Apolinario.

On paper, Buthelezi is a dangerous foe for having the experience of fighting and beating world champion and fellow South African Hekkie Budler.

Buthelezi also fought Filipino Edrin Dapudong twice. They fought for the IBO world super flyweight title twice with Dapudong winning in their rematch.

Buthelezi has a record of 23-5, with five wins by knockouts.

The last time he was defeated in 2015 against fellow South African Lwandile Sityatha. After that Buthelezi won all of his last nine bouts.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

WBA, IBF champ Inoue to fight IBO champ Dasmariñas in June

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy