DSWD-7 execs, staff reminded: Treat clients with utmost respect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A top official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) reminded executives and employees to treat clients and beneficiaries with ‘utmost courtesy and respect’.

Acting DSWD-7 director, Shalaine Marie Lucero, made this statement following the incident in their satellite office in Tagbilaran City, Bohol that went viral online, and caught the attention of new DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

“We will again remind all DSWD FO VII (Field Office – Central Visayas) Staff to properly deal with different clients whether inside the office or in the communities with utmost courtesy, respect and be devoted to our mandate in responding to their needs and concerns,” Lucero was quoted on saying.

Lucero was referring to a complaint made by a netizen who accused a worker of the Tagbilaran Satellite Office of DSWD-7 for being rude.

Based on the same statement, dated July 8, DSWD-7 said the case was considered close, and that the two parties amicably settled.

The department added that the accused staff personally went to the complainant’s residence in Bohol to settle the issue.

“We are happy that the complainant and the DSWD worker have met in the house of the complainant and now understand each other’s side,” said Lucero.

The identities of both the complainant and the staff in question were not disclosed to the public for security and privacy purposes.

To recall, the complainant, in a now-deleted statement on Facebook, said she got a disrespectful answer from a staff of DSWD-7’s Tagbilaran Satellite Office when she asked how to qualify for the 4Ps, one of the the national government’s poverty reduction programs.

The complainant claimed she was looking for additional support so she could help her husband, a construction worker, in supporting their three children.

The post quickly made the rounds on social media, eventually reaching Tulfo’s attention who, in his part, publicly vowed to help the complainant and launched an investigation.

