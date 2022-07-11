All set for Palaro boxing in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It’s all systems go for the Palarong Pambansa Boxing VisMin Cup to be held at the Cebu City Sports Center starting Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The much-anticipated major amateur boxing event that runs until July 15 will field in 80 young boxers from eight teams. They will be vying for supremacy after two-and-a-half years of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages told CDN Digital that Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio won’t be able to attend tomorrow’s opening ceremony as earlier reported due to her hectic schedules in Manila.

“We just received the update today that VP Sara Duterte can’t attend. It’s unfortunate, but we understand that she has a hectic schedule in Manila. Nonetheless, we will proceed with the opening ceremony and feature these exciting bouts,” said Pages, who organized this slugfest in cooperation with the Department of Education (DepEd) Palarong Pambansa secretariat and the Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP).

“Everything is ready for the event. Most of the boxers and their coaches have arrived last Sunday, while some arrived today. They are very excited to step in the ring and fight because it’s been two years already. We’re also inviting Cebuano boxing fans to watch the bouts because it has free admission,” he added

Twenty bouts will be featured in tomorrow’s opening at 3 p.m..

The eight teams competing are from Cebu City, Cebu Province, Cebu North, Davao Region, Cagayan de Oro, Negros Occidental, Iloilo City, and Ormoc City

Before the action starts, there will be a formal opening ceremony headed by Pages along with DepEd Region VII director Sal Jimenez, Cebu City councilor and committee on youth and sports chairman Jessica Resch, fellow councilor and vice chairman on youth and sports Dondon Hontiveros.

Meanwhile, participants and local boxing trainers underwent a two-day National Boxing Refresher Course courtesy of renowned Filipina international boxing judge and referee, Ludy Ceriales at the CCSC.

/bmjo

