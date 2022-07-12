Motorcycle driver killed in Minglanilla vehicular accident

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | July 12,2022 - 05:11 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle driver who was clipped from under a bulk truck that hit his unit died in Tuesday’s vehicular accident, July 12, in Barangay Linao in Minglanilla town.

Police identified the motorcycle rider as Jose Libre, 33, a resident of Barangay Tunghaan in Minglanilla town.

Libre was traversing Barangay Linao heading to Cebu City when the incident happened, said Police Master Sergeant Junel Ater of the Minglanilla Police Station.

Libre was with a male passenger at that time. According to Ater, Libre worked as a “habal-habal driver”.

“Naa to syay pasahero kadto iyang backrider pero wala na igkita sa CCTV kay igo raman nidagan pagkahuman,” Ater added.

Based on the copy of the camera footage they recovered from the area, Ater said that the bulk truck, driven by Roger Unabia, 38 of Barangay Tunghaan was traversing in front of the motorcycle a few moments before the incident happened.

“Dayun ang motor naa sa likod, galusot-lusot og style ba. Mao na ang pagka hitabo-a. Until naabot sa place of incident, didto na ni sya naigo sa truck…Padung silag Danao [truck] ang karga nila is abo sa Carbon,” he added.

Emergency responders immediately went to the area and brought Libre to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

Ater said that he has no information on which body part the victim was hit.

Unabia is currently on hold in the said station. He will be facing formal complaints for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide. /rcg

READ: Motorcycle rider dies after he was run over by Cebu City garbage truck

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy