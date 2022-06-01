Motorcycle rider dies after he was ran over by Cebu City garbage truck
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A motorcycle rider was killed after he was ran over by a garbage truck owned by the Department of Public Services (DPS) in Cebu City.
The accident happened at the corner of Barangays Cabancalan in Mandaue City and Talamban in Cebu City at past 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to Police Corporal Jun Carlo Dy, investigator of the Traffic Patrol Group of the Talamban Police Station.
Dy identified the motorcycle driver as Kent Jaban Duterte of Sitio Colo, Barangay Lahug also in Cebu City.
Initial investigation showed that the garbage truck driven by Benjamin Morga, 56 and a resident of the mountain barangay of Bonbon in Cebu City, was travelling next to Duterte’s motorcycle on the northbound lane of Governor Cuenco Avenue at the vicinity of Barangay Talamban.
Morga was headed for Barangay Binaliw, the city’s garbage disposal facility.
While traversing the national highway, Duterte’s motorcycle was said to have hit a bicycle that was travelling head of him, the reason why he lost his balance and fell on the concrete pavement.
Morga’s truck accidentally ran over Duterte, Dy said.
On the other hand, the bicycle rider, who was identified as Jovil Pening, sustained bruises on his body from his fall.
Dy said they took custody of Morga while they continue to investigate the incident.
RELATED STORIES
Motorcycle rider avoids manhole, dies after SUV slams into him from behind
Motorists reminded: Be defensive drivers
/ dcb
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.