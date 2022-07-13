Call me ‘Robinhood,’ Robin Padilla tells Senate

MANILA, Philippines— His colleagues in the Senate may call him “Robinhood Padilla.”

The neophyte senator himself has made known his preference to be addressed as “Robinhood Padilla” as shown in a letter addressed to Senate Secretary Myra Villarica.

“This is to respectfully inform your good office of this Representative’s preference to be addressed as Robinhood C. Padilla for all Senate communications and correspondences,” he said in his letter dated July 6.

Robinhood Padilla is the senator’s real name.

“Mainam po kasi na tunay na pangalan ko po ang gamitin sa records ng Senado. Pero sa media po ok lang po na Robin,” he said in a text message.

(It’s better to use my real name in the Senate records. But with media, it’s ok to use Robin.)

Senate President Pro Tempore Juan Miguel Zubiri sees no problem with Padilla’s request.

“Yes absolutely, no problem with his request,” Zubiri said in a separate Viber message.

