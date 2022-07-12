Palarong Pambansa VisMin Cup hopes to mine future boxing superstars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Palarong Pambansa VisMin Boxing Cup opened on Tuesday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) with the hopes of discovering the country’s next boxing superstars.

A total of 80 boxers from eight teams comprised of various LGUs in the Visayas and Mindanao regions will be seen in action in the coming days at the CCSC.

Cebu City government officials, Department of Education heads, and Palarong Pambansa officials led the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

In his speech, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia reminded the boxers to enjoy the experience and uplift sportsmanship.

“In your pursuit for glory, may you all still remember to enjoy yourselves and to enjoy the amazing sport that is boxing. This is but a single chapter of your life’s story. Whether you’re triumphant or you failed, what is important you learned and grow from the experience. Most importantly, you had fun as well, let us not forget that we have the Palarong Pambansa to foster the spirit of discipline, teamwork, excellence, fair play, solidarity, sportsmanship, and values,” said Garcia who attended on behalf of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Also present during the opening ceremony were Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages along with former chairman Edward Hayco, and CCSC commissioners.

In addition, Palarong Pambansa secretariat officials Max Abalos, Edward Masucat II, and tournament director Ludy Ceriales were also present.

Highlighting the 20 featured bouts on opening day was the victory of AJ ALA Villamor, the son of former world title challenger and ALA Boxing Gym trainer Edito Villamor.

The 14-year-old Villamor who represented Cebu Province defeated the taller Rudy Jungco Jr. of Negros Occidental by unanimous decision in their three-rounder bout under the school boys pinweight category.

In the opening match, Erwin Paquibo of Ormoc City defeated Iloilo City’s Kim Jay Catalayban via unanimous decision in the school boys pinweight category.

Meanwhile, Nick Anjelo Payla of Cagayan de Oro City scored a third-round knockout versus Mandaue City’s Karlito Miguel Heyrosa.

In the third bout, Cebu City’s Niño Mark Viterbo scored a first-round knockout of Davao’s Jomarie Guerrero in the same weight category.

Iloilo City’s Zyro Parangan beat Cebu North’s Arjhun Juario via a third-round knockout while Ormoc City’s Jony Mar Loreno defeated Davao’s Drexler Ferolino by points in the same weight category.

