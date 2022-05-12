Robin Padilla posts about ‘ignorance’ in a new Instagram post

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | May 12,2022 - 01:30 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Senatorial frontrunner Robin Padilla shared a photo about “ignorance” on Instagram.

Padilla posted a photo with a quote from political activist and writer Emma Goldman, “The most violent element in society is IGNORANCE.”

The action star topped the partial and unofficial tally from the Comelec Transparency Media server as he garnered 26,453,782 votes as of 12:02 pm , May 12,2022.

Padilla was followed by former senator Loren Leagrda with 23,992,694 votes and then multi-media personality Raffy Tulfo who got 23,166,353.

Here are the other senatorial candidates who made it to the Senate “Magic 12”.

Win Gatchilian -20,375,961 votes

Chiz Escudero – 20,050,345 votes

Mark Villar – 19,210,210 votes

Alan Peter Cayetano – 19,079,532 votes

Migz Zubiri – 18,582,738 votes

Joel Villanueva- 18,300,923 votes

JV Ejercito – 15,688,935 votes

Risa Hontiveros – 15,273,555 votes

Jinggoy Estrada – 14,966,844 votes

