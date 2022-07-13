Intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign in Lapu-Lapu yields P247.2M of shabu in less than two months

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has seized over P247.2 million worth of shabu in less than two months as the city intensified its anti-illegal drug campaign.

LCPO was also able to apprehend five high-value individuals (HVI) from June 13 to July 9, 2022.

Among those who were arrested was Madam Aya, who was caught with four kilos of shabu worth P27,200,000 last June 13, 2022.

A week after, Eric Bacalso Felisidad and Niel James Plaza Vallesquina, a.k.a. “Bolantoy,” were arrested with 15 kilos of shabu worth P102 million.

On July 7, 2022, Leonard Sumalinog Mansueto, a.k.a. “Onat,” was arrested with a kilo of shabu worth P6.8 million. Two days after, Grace Glory Pabillo Juntilla, a.k.a. Nicole, was also arrested with 15 kilos of shabu worth P102 million.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, city director of LCPO, revealed that the aggregate amount of confiscated illegal drugs amounting to 36.3 kilos of shabu includes the accomplishments contributed by the City Drug Enforcement Unit and City Intelligence Unit of LCPO, together with the accomplishments from stations, Regional PNP Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU), and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) covering the period from May 25 to July 19, 2022.

“This noteworthy accomplishment is another manifestation of our persistent endeavor in the PNP campaign and will continue to suppress all forms of illegal drugs to accomplish its commitment of a drug-free Lapu-Lapu,” Banzon said.

/bmjo

