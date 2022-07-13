Cebu City to hold Mobility summit in August

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will be holding a Mobility summit this August to tackle the city’s transportation and traffic concerns.

The Mobility summit will already be the third summit organized by the city government this year in order to discuss and address vital issues affecting the city.

City Hall also organized a Solid Waste Management summit in April and an Environment summit in May.

The conduct of a Mobility summit is also in fulfilment of a promise that Mayor Michael Rama made during his inaugural address to address the city’s transportation and traffic concerns in collaboration with the different stakeholders as a preparation for his administration’s plan to make Cebu City like Singapore.

A report released by the City Public Information Office mentioned that the city is now looking into Singapore’s transportation and traffic system hoping to learn from its operation.

Laywer Kent Jingonoy, the executive assistant of Councilor James Cuenco, who is chairman of the Council’s committee on transportation and communication, said it is important to look into Singapore’s ways and see what can be applied in the city.

“We have to check on the public transportation system in Singapore and the traffic management in Singapore. Let’s check on their background, mobility-wise,” he said during a meeting of the Mobility summit’s technical working group (TWG) on Tuesday, July 12.

The group has been meeting regularly in preparation for the Mobility summit in August.

“We also need to see the current situation of Cebu City. After knowing all these, we will assess how we can adopt the system that they have. One thing’s for sure, our target is to modernize our own system,” Jongoy added.

Lawyer Rico Rey Francis “Koko” Holganza, the newly appointed chairperson of the Cebu City Traffic Management and Coordination Committee, was also present during TWG meeting.

