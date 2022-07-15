Boy with leukemia appeals for urgent help

A four-year-old boy from Brgy. Calumboyan, Sogod, Cebu is in desperate need of urgent financial help as he fights cancer through chemotherapy.

Ezekiel Luke Sumayang was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on March 30, 2022. A few weeks before his diagnosis, he experienced cough and colds. His parents also observed that his abdomen was increasing in size. He was brought to a hospital for a medical checkup and medications were prescribed but his symptoms persisted. He began vomiting and he was very weak. After that, laboratory tests were done like complete blood count, chest x-ray, and ultrasound. The results showed low blood counts, pneumonia, and an enlarged spleen. Because of these alarming findings, they were referred to a hospital in Cebu City where he was admitted immediately for treatment. A bone marrow aspiration was also performed and when the results came out, it confirmed that he has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow which is the spongy tissue inside the bones where blood cells are made. It occurs when a bone marrow cell develops mutations in its genetic material making blood cell production out of control. Immature cells are produced that develop into leukemic white blood cells called myeloblasts. This type of cell does not function properly and they can build up, thus crowding out healthy cells. Treatment options for this debilitating disease include chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation.

Luke’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on April 8, 2022. His attending physician prescribed a one-year treatment protocol. Presently, he is undergoing a re-induction phase of his treatment wherein his chemotherapy sessions are carried out every 28 days for 6 consecutive days. Due to the delicate nature of his disease, the medical procedures being implemented for his treatment are very expensive. His monthly chemotherapy including hospital admissions is estimated to reach up to P100,000.

Luke is an active and playful boy. He loves to ride his bike and play with his friends. He also likes dancing and singing. At a young age, he longs to become a policeman or a doctor someday. As the only child in the family, he is genuinely loved. When asked about her wish for her son, his mother answered, “I fervently wish that his healing and recovery will continue. I always long that we will be together and experience life together as a family. I also hope that he will reach his dreams in life.” His father works as maintenance personnel and earns at least P12,000 income every month. Previously, his mother worked as a cashier with a minimum wage but she resigned in order to dedicate her time to caring for her sick child. His father’s meager income could not keep up with Luke’s costly treatment. In addition to that, the current economic situation had brought their family’s financial resources on the edge. Their finances are already depleted and they have nowhere to turn to. Truly, they are really in dire need of help. Hence, in order to save Luke’s life and sustain his treatment, his parents are heartily requesting financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

