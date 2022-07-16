Alleged female drug personality gunned down in Duljo Fatima

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman whom police believed to be involved in illegal drugs was gunned down in Sitio Bayutan, Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City past midnight on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, chief of Mambaling Police Station, identified the victim as Jessa Mae Bitoon, also known as Negra, of legal age.

Police believed that the alleged involvement of Negra in illegal drug activities could be the reason behind her killing.

Taneo also identified a certain Jeffrey as the person of interest in this incident.

“Amoang person of interest, so far sa amaoang nakalap nga information, involved sad sa illegal drug activities particularly sa Sitio Bayutan…Noted nana siya [victim] sa amoang station,” Taneo said.

Taneo said that the two could be members of the group engaged in alleged illegal drugs in the area.

Taneo added that they pointed to Jeffrey based on the interviews they had with the residents in the area.

Quoting the initial information that they have, Taneo said that Negra was just standing in an interior area around 12:20 a.m. on Satuday when she was shot three times by Jeffrey in the different parts of her body.

Taneo also revealed that they have received reports that Negra owned a house in Barangay Tangke in Talisay City aside from another house she owned in Duljo Fatima.

He also questioned Negra’s presence in the area at past midnight in a “not so well-lighted” portion of Sitio Bayutan.

Police have yet to confirm the kind of firearm used by the suspect as well as the result of the autopsy to determine on which part of her body she sustained fatal wounds.

Duljo Fatima: Conducive location for drug meetups

Taneo also admitted that Duljo Fatima has been used as a meeting place for outsiders conducting illegal drug activities.

“Ma term man gud ni nato nga adtuanan na nga area. Dili ta kaingun nga naa diha ang tanang drug activities. Most likely diha ang usual nga abutan.. Ang usa ka personality dili taga diha, ang usa dili sad, anha lang mag abot kay medyo tumoy-tumoy mana diha, conducive para abotan og illegal drug transaction” he added.

Taneo said that they will continue to conduct anti-illegal drug operations in the area to deter illegal activities there.

READ: Boss of drug group may have targeted woman killed in Mambaling – cop chief

MAN SHOT IN DANAO

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old man survived a gun attack that happened at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Barangay Sabang, Danao City.

Police identified the victim as Mario Buot Sr., a resident of Barangay Cogon Cruz in the said city.

According to the police report, Danao City police received a call around 7 a.m. about a shooting incident in the said barangay. Initial investigation revealed that the victim was riding his motorcycle when the perpetrator shot him three times hitting his face and some parts of his body.

No one was able to recognize the suspect who was wearing a red sweatshirt and a pair of pants at that time.

Police are conducting further investigation of this incident. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy