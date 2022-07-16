Hidilyn Diaz, weightlifting icon, set to tie the knot with fiancé-coach in Baguio

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics weightlifting gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz, is set to tie the knot with her fiance-coach, Julius Naranjo, on July 26 at the St. Ignatius Church in Baguio, a year after her historic gold medal win.

“Mag-iisang taon na pala ang pagpapanalo natin ng Gold medal sa Olympics, at ngayon July 26, 2022 magpapakasal na kame ni Julius Irvin Hikaru T. Naranjo,” Hidilyn captioned her FB post.

(It’s one year since we won the gold medal in the Olympics, at now July 26, 2022, Julius Irvin Hikaru T. Naranjo and I will get married.)

Mayad Studios shared more beautiful captures of the couple’s prenuptial photoshoot at a scenic flower farm and mountaintop yesterday, July 15 in an Instagram post.

“Here’s Hidilyn and Julius during their pre-wedding shoot showing us all the meaning of being free-spirited and laidback— but still all fashion,” Mayad Studios captioned their post.

The soon-to-be-bride also recalled that her relationship with her coach wasn’t a walk in the park as they struggled to get through criticisms surrounding their union.

“Di naging madali ang pinagdaanan namin bilang magkasintahan, maraming naghusga, maraming nagduda, ang daming iyak, at ang daming sakripisyo pero nanaig ang pagmamahal sa isa’t-isa, pagmamahal sa ginagawa, pagmamahal sa bansa, at pagmamahal sa Diyos,” she said.

(What we went through as boyfriend and girlfriend was not an easy one, there were many who judged us, there were many who doubted us, there were many tears, and many sacrifices but our love for each other won, love in doing what I am doing, love of country and love of God.)

It can be remembered that Hidilyn announced their engagement last October 2021 at a hotel where Naranjo gave her a gold ring.

“It was a magical moment with [Julius]. I’m grateful to God that He sent Julius into my life, he makes my life easy,” Diaz wrote on an Instagram picture of herself smiling with her gold medal and ring.

Hidilyn has also revealed a glimpse of her sparkling white bridal gown yesterday night, June 15. Both bride and groom will don beautiful wedding ensembles from Filipino fashion designer, Francis Libiran.

