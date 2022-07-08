Consolacion off to good start in PSL 21-Under VisMin leg

Cebu City, Philippines—The Consolacion Sarok Weavers scored a 76-72 win over the Davao Occidental Dreamers in the opening day of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-Under VisMin Leg on Thursday evening, July 7, 2022, at the Toledo City Megadome in Toledo City, Cebu.

The Sarok Weavers, the PSL 21-U Aspirant’s Cup Invitational Champion, escaped an equally determined Dreamers squad to start their bid strong in this promising regional league.

In the first game of the double-header tip off, the Bukidnon Cowboys banked on a late surge to take down the San Fernando Buffalos, 75-60.

Ivo Salarda led the Cowboys with his double-double performance of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

In the second game, Froiland Maglasang had a superb outing of 22 points, five rebounds, and two assists to help Consolacion chalk up the victory in the PSL 21-U VisMin leg opening day.

Consolacion big man Matt Flores, meanwhile, was a point shy from logging a double-double performance. He scored nine points and grabbed a whopping 22 rebounds. He had two crucial free throws that kept his team in front down the wire.

Shooting guard Keaton Taburnal chipped in 15 markers with five boards, while forward Rovello Robles added 11 points and four rebounds for the Sarok Weavers.

Rainer Maga scored 17 for Davao.

