Discovering the charms of Qinzhou City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Qinzhou, a city with a history of over 1,400 years, is located at the side of China’s Beibu Gulf. It is backed by China’s southwestern area and on the west of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area while facing the ASEAN.

The city presents to the world not only seaside charms and the Chinese White Dolphin, a species as valuable as panda, but also Nixing Pottery, one of the top 4 potteries in China and the gold medal winner of the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition.

Endowed with unique location and abundant resources, Qinzhou is one of the top tourist cities in China, its local delicacies such as litchi, banana, oyster, prawn and blue crab are well-known to the world.

Early in the Han Dynasty (around 202BC to 220AD), Qinzhou was one of the transportation hubs connecting land and sea on the Maritime Silk Road.

A century ago, Dr. Sun Yat-sen, founding father of modern China, described Qinzhou as “the most convenient and economical place for maritime trade in the vast Southwest China” in his book Principles for National Construction.

The city is now home to multiple state-level platforms including Qinzhou Port Area of China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone, China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park, Qinzhou Free Trade Port Area, Qinzhou Port Economic & Technological Development Zone, as well as an important node on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

Qinzhou Port ranks 47th among the world’s top 100 container ports, and its container throughput ranks 12th among major coastal ports in China.

In 2021, Qinzhou’s GDP exceeded 150 billion yuan (around 22.2 billion USD), an increase of about 10 percent.

All 4.2 million Qinzhou people, upholding their perseverance and courage, are willing to write a new chapter of development with their friends from home and abroad. | Contributed by Qinzhou City Staff