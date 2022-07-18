Historical marker in Labangon collapses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — (UPDATED) The Roster Of Veteran For The Marker 1991, also known as the “Leon Kilat statue,” along Tres de Abril Street in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City collapsed on Monday morning, July 18, 2022.

Labangon Barangay Captain Victor Buendia confirmed this to CDN Digital, saying they still have yet to determine what caused the collapse of the historical marker that symbolizes the Battle of Tres de Abril headed by Leon Kilat.

“Actually, unfortunately, we do not know what (really) happened. We cannot determine (yet),” Buendia told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Buendia said the statue owned by the Barangay has already been sent to its maker for repairs.

The City Cultural and Historical Affairs Office (CHAO) also sent a team on Monday afternoon to confirm the incident, said Bryner Diaz, who heads the office.

The historical marker symbolizes the Battle of the Tres de Abril, in which the Filipino Katipunero’s Alejo Mioza, Rufo Abella, and Dionisio Abella bravely fought under the leadership of Leon Kilat and defeated the Spanish forces.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Another simple commemoration for Tres de Abril this year

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy