Another simple commemoration for Tres de Abril this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The commemoration of the Battle of Tres de Abril will once again be a simple affair as Cebu City continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Historical Affairs Office (CHAO) announced that there will only be a simple wreath-laying ceremony at the marker of Tres de Abril Street in Barangay Pahina Central.

Mayor Edgardo Labella and Vice Mayor Michael Rama or their representatives are expected to grace the event.

Traditionally, the Battle of Tres de Abril is relived in performances and celebrations hosted by the local Palm Grass Hotel. However, with restrictions for the quarantine period, this could not be possible.

Instead, the CHAO will host an online lecture that can be streamed on their Facebook page.

This was reminiscent of last year’s commemoration, which was an even humbler affair with no formal ceremonies as the city was still under the Enhanced Community Quarantine.

At least this year, a limited number of people is expected attend the wreath-laying ceremony with the MGCQ, the most relaxed quarantine status being effected in the city.

CHAO encouraged the public to tune-in to their online lecture to learn more of the iconic battle. /rcg