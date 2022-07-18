Boysen, two others log wins in CABC hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The 4th Corporate Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) returned last Sunday, June 17, 2022, with three exciting games after taking a two-week rest.

The games played at the PAREF Springdale gymnasium saw Boysen Paints, AEG, and Buildrite winning their respective matches.

In the first game, Boysen Paints bested Island Premium Paints, 62-50, to improve their unbeaten record to a 3-0 (win-loss).

Boysen led by as many as 18 points, 55-37, in the final period to turn things around from a slow start in the first half.

Aaron Monsanto and Chester Hinagdanan led Boysen as they each scored 12 points.

AEG 70, MODERN WINDOWS 66

In the second game, the AEG Building Prints tied Boysen at the top of the team standings after earning their third straight win by escaping Modern Windows, 70-66.

Dixe Caadan led AEG with his 16-point performance paired with six rebounds, two steals, and one block

BUILDRITE 51, UNITEC PIPES 47

Buildrite earned its first victory in three games after narrowly defeating Unitec Pipes, 51-47.

Kimkim Rebosura led Buildrite with 21 points, three rebounds, two steals, and one block.

