Big Yellow Boxing’s Auxilio, Gilbuela win in Compostela

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Reycar Auxilio and Anthony Gilbuela scored impressive victories in the undercard of the “Bakbakan sa Compostela” boxing fight card at the Compostela Gym in Compostela, northern Cebu last Saturday, July 18, 2022.

Auxilio scored a fifth round technical knockout victory against Jusue Bastillada of Toledo City in their six-rounder bout in the 126-pound division.

Meanwhile, Gilbuela also won by a fifth round TKO versus Jimpol Dignos of EMT Boxing Stable in their six-rounder, 115-lbs division duel.

The victory improved Auxilio’s record to three wins (two by knockouts) and one defeat. Bastillada suffered his first defeat against three wins.

Gilbuela’s victory over Dignos earned him his fifth pro career victory and first knockout win coupled with one loss and one draw. Dignos absorbed his fifth defeat with two wins.

In the main event, John Vincent Pangga defeated Carlito Antaran via a first round TKO.

Pangga remained undefeated with a 6-0 (win-loss) card with four knockout wins.

The rest of the winning boxers were Ernie Sanchez, Kit Garces, Kenneth Egano, Alex Xandre Bonita, John Niño Vega, and Marco Pumar.

The fight card was co-promoted by Team Seva, Big Yellow Boxing Gym, and the LGU of Compostela town headed by Mayor Felijur Quino.

