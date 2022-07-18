Barangay frontliners in Cebu province to receive P2,000 in financial aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good news for barangay frontliners in Cebu province.

The Cebu Provincial government recently announced that they would be distributing P2,000 in financial assistance to the province’s barangay workers, who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and Super Typhoon Odette.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia made the announcement during the Capitol’s Caravan of Services held last Saturday, July 16 in Bantayan Island.

Half of the P2,000 cash aid came from the national government, through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The province also pledged an additional P1,000 on top of the financial assistance from the national government, based on a report by Sugbo News, the provincial government’s media arm.

There are roughly 39,000 barangay frontliners in Cebu province.

Those qualified to receive the financial aid, the same Sugbo News article stated, are barangay health workers, nutrition scholars, daycare workers, tanods, animal health aides, lupong tagapamayapa, gender and development officers, and traffic enforcers of local government units.

“The recipients are barangay workers who have been working hard voluntarily despite their minimal honorarium,” it added.

