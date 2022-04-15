Deanna Wong mobbed by fans at home

CEBU, Philippines—Judin Alvizo-Wong, the mother of Cebuana volleyball star Deanna Wong of Ateneo, shared on Facebook, a video of the situation outside their home on Friday, April 15, 2022.

In the video, throngs of fans are seen waiting outside their Cebu home, waiting for a glimpse of Deanna, who is in Cebu for the Holy Week.

“Unsaon namug gawas pag adto sa simbahan kung ing ani kadaghan nag atang pirmi sa gate? Ang uban gikan pag mindanao ug other parts of the visayas.. uban alas sais pa sa buntag. 😔,” Judin said in her post.

In the video, Deanna can be seen waving back to her fans who were all eager to meet her outside their house.

Recently, screenshots of a video showing Deanna showing up to fans at a store in the city also went viral.

Fans admired her even more for her humble demeanor.

The Cebuana volleybelle played at the University of San Jose-Recoletos Lady Jaguars in her high school years before joining theAteneo de Manila University Lady Eagles.

She has been a member of the Lady Eagles, the school’s senior women’s volleyball team, since her rookie year in 2016. /rcg