PrivacyForWongFamily trends on Twitter

CEBU, Philippines — The hashtag #PrivacyForWongFamily topped on Twitter as of 6:30 p.m. today, April 16, 2022.

This is after the fans of the volleyball player Deanna Wong flocked outside their home in Minganilla, Cebu on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, waiting to catch a glimpse of the star setter.

A video outside their home was uploaded by her mom, Judin Alvizo-Wong which went viral on social media.

Some netizens called out to Wong’s fans to respect the privacy of Wong’s family and let her enjoy her vacation.

“She’s thankful for all the love but at least respect her “family time”. There will always be time for meet and greet. Pero hinde sa bahay nila. Sinabi nya na Business yung lugar na yun. #PrivacyForWongFamily,” a twitter user wrote.

Using the same hashtag, another one tweeted, “I hope this reaches everyone who continues to follow deanna around and record everything she does. please STOP as it has already gotten out of hand. allow her to relax and enjoy her stay in cebu naman. it’s a matter of basic human decency and respect.”

The Cebuana volleyball player shared, on April 11, 2022, that her family opened a new business and also disclosed the location.

“Another blessing opened up last Friday. 🙏🏼 Welcome to our little business! 😊 Not only does our sari-sari store have what you want, it also comes with a hardware store next door. An all around place with your every need!” she shared on Facebook.

Wong is a former varsity player at the University of San Jose-Recoletos before joining the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles.

