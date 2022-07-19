Sara Duterte: Uniforms not required for SY 2022-2023

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte, who also serves as Education Secretary in a concurrent capacity, said Monday that school uniforms will not be required for School Year 2022 to 2023.

She issued the directive in a bid to avoid additional expenses for families of students.

“Even before the pandemic, it is not a strict requirement for public schools to wear uniforms (Department of Education Order No. 065, s. 2010) to avoid incurring additional costs to the families of our learners,” Duterte told reporters.

“All the more that it will not be required this School Year given the increasing prices and economic losses due to the pandemic,” she added.

Duterte had ordered transitioning to five days of face-to-face classes by November.

