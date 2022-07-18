Rape rap readied against man accused of sexually assaulting his cousin’s live-in partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A charge of rape was being readied against a 26-year-old man, who was accused of sexually assaulting the 21-year-old live-in partner of his cousin in the early morning of July 17 in Asturias town in northwestern Cebu.

The suspect was arrested at 5 p.m. on July 17, after the victim and his partner went to the police station to inform police about the alleged sexual assault on the victim, said Police Staff Sergeant Bernadeth Tapilot, investigator of the Asturias Police Station’s Women and Children Protection Desk.

Initial investigation showed that the suspect at 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, went inside the house of the victim, who was then alone because her live-in partner was working in Cebu City then.

The cousins are also neighbors.

The victim claimed that the suspect forcibly kissed her and allegedly raped her.

Tapilot said that the victim and her partner, who had arrived from the city in the morning, went to the police station to report the alleged rape.

The police officer said that a hot pursuit operation was conducted against the suspect.

The suspect was arrested at 5 p.m. that day.

He was detained at the Asturias Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Tapilot said that they were still waiting for the medical report of the victim before they could file a formal complaint against the suspect.

She said that, perhaps, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the suspect would undergo an inquest proceeding.

