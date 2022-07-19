Capitol to distribute free school supplies to 600,000 pupils

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 600,000 students in Cebu province will receive free school supplies from the provincial government as they are set to go back to their classrooms this August.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said the Capitol is now finalizing the set of school supplies which they will be distributing to students soon.

Garcia said they have identified at least 600,000 students from public schools who will be receiving free bags, pad papers, ballpoint pens, pencils, notebooks, and crayons (for kindergarten).

“The other items are already ready. We are just finalizing kay ang mga notebooks, gi kompleto pa. Ang mga pad paper, bags, ball pens, crayons for the kindergarten students – those are already available,” she said.

The governor said they are targeting to start distribution of the free school supplies between August and September.

“We’re talking here of 600,000 students, from kindergarten to K12,” added Garcia.

In the meantime, the Capitol expressed willingness to help schools expedite repairs on their buildings and other properties that were damaged by Typhoon Odette.

“Maybe mag tinabangay ta ani kay maayo sad nga ma review ang existing budget this year for the repair of the school buildings on the part of the Department of Education (DepEd),” Garcia said.

DepEd has earlier announced that classes for the Academic Year 2022 to 2023 will begin this August 22.

