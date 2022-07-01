DepEd-7 urges parents to enroll kids to school early

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) urged the parents to enroll their children to school as early as now.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, director of DepEd-7, said they were now accepting early enrollment for the school year 2022-2023, especially for Kinder, Grade 1, Grade 7, and Grade 11.

Jimenez said that early enrollment would help both the parents and schools to have a smoother start to the term in August 2022.

This way, DepEd-7 will also be able to prepare the facilities and materials needed per school, per classroom ahead of the start of the classes.

“Kay kung magpa-enrol adto na sa August 22, pagsugod na sa klase, mao na magkapunga-punga nami. So atong mga eskwelahan intawon, atong mga teachers maglisod na kay maghimo pa og mga activity sheets unya mang-enrol, so hinaot unta nga karon,” said Jimenez.

(Because if you would enrol on August 22, at the start of classes, that is the time when we will have to rush or cram things. So pity our schools, our teachers who would find it hard to make the activity sheets while enrolling the students, so it would be better to do it now.)

Jimenez said the focus would be on the Kinder, Grade 1, Grade 7, and Grade 11 classes because these grade levels would be the entry-level for the learners.

The schools will not have prior documents about the students for entry-level and so the enrollment process is longer as compared to other grade levels.

“Like ang Kinder first gyud na sa mga bata, so wala mi maimagine nga mao gyud ni ang numbers, so dili man mi ka-identify dayon o ka-determine pila gyud ka mga enrollees. Kani sad sa Grade 1, though grade 1 ni siya niagi na og Kinder but we do not know ang mga bata diin nag-attend og Kinder ug asa mo Grade 1. Mao na amo gyud giseguro Kinder ug Grade 1,” Jimenez said.

(Like those in Kinder that is the first step for the kids, so we cannot imagine how many are the numbers, so we cannot identify right away or we cannot determine how many are the enrollees. Those in Grade 1, though they are Grade 1 and they passed through Kinder, but we do not know these kids on where they attended Kinder and where they would study for Grade 1. That his why we focused on Kinder and Grade 1.)

“Grade 7 kay mao nay first nila sa high school. Mao na we do not know also asa ning Grade 6 gikan nga moadto og high school. Mao ng gusto sad namo nga naa na pud mi anang Grade 7 nga enrollees aron ang kanang eskwelahan makahibawo pila ka teachers ang need, ilabi na sa high school specialization,” he said.

(Grade 7 because that is first for them in high school. That is why we do not know also where they studied Grade 6 and going to high school. That is why we want to have Grade 7 enrollees so tht the school would know how many teachers would be needed, especially the high school specialization.)

Still, the DepEd-7 already expects that parents will enroll their children closer to the start of the term, so the schools are instructed to prepare for the crowd.

Jimenez said he hoped that parents would be more proactive in the enrollment of their children and take advantage of the early enrollment to avoid missing out on the first days or weeks of school.

“If possible as early as now nga June pa. By July, we already have the complete data nga bisag gamay na lang kaayo mahabilin puhon nga dili na kaayo ingon ana ka grabe,” he said.

(If possible as early as now while it is still June. By July we already have the complete data that although a small number would be left later it would not be as worse.)

