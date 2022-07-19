WEKAF World C’ships fires off in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The World Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (WEKAF) World Championships officially opened on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex here.

Eskrimadors and arnisadors from at least 10 countries will compete in the world championships. They will be from India, Romania, Brazil, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, Great Britain, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United States and the Philippines.

Gerald Cañete, PEKAF Executive Vice President and chairman of the WEKAF organizing committee, said other countries were not able to participate because of some problems.

Aside from the 10 countries, about 34 local government unit teams in the country have also graced the event.

Cañete said the local teams will compete with each other and the winners will be able to represent the Philippines and compete in the world championships.

Among the participants in the sporting event is John Lee Aliga from the Philippine team.

Aliga said he is excited and proud to be able to finally represent the country.

“Representing the Philippines is a big honor na para sa atin. Sobrang saya talaga na natuloy after 2020, isang taon na nadelay,” said Aliga.

The WEKAF World Championships was supposed to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cañete.

“Nakakataba sa puso ba to see that these athletes are still there because that was one of the concerns we had for PEKAF. Due to the pandemic, some of our local grassroots athletes might have lost interest because there were no games. But I think we proved that it is is not the case. They were just waiting,” said Cañete.

The competition is set to continue for five days.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

WEKAF Championships: 400 eskrimadors to compete in Cebu tournament

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy