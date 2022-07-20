Nico Bolzico gifts wife Solenn Heussaff a string art on her birthday

CEBU, Philippines— Nico Bolzico is known as a humorous person with all the funny videos he posted on social media, but more than that, he is also a loving and thoughtful husband to his wife Solenn Heussaff.

As Solenn celebrates her 37th birthday today, July 20, 2022, Nico always has his own way of making her feel even more special.

On Instagram, Nico posted a touching birthday message for Solenn along with a video of his friend, from Brazil, creating the intricate string art portrait of Solenn and their daughter Thylane Katana ‘Tili” Bolzico.

“A little bit of a different present this time, made by my friend [Luis Henrique] from Campinas Brazil!” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico)

“Happy Birthday to the best mama and life partner!” Nico wrote.

He expressed how thankful he is to his wife, “thank you for loving us unconditionally, thank you for always being present, thank you for taking care of us, thank you for not kicking #ElPadre out (even when he deserves it), thank you for being the best example of a good person, thank you for giving us a sibling, but mostly, thank you for being YOU and choosing US everyday!”

Nico and Solenn have been married for six years now.

The couple announced that they are expecting their second child in a playful video on Instagram last July 4, 2022. Solenn then shared a mirror selfie of her 16-week baby bump through an Instagram story.

RELATED STORIES:

Nico Bolzico shares hilarious video of his “restful sleep” after winning argument with his wife

Nico Bolzico sends hilarious ‘home updates’ while Solenn is on a trip to Italy

LOOK: Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico expecting baby no. 2