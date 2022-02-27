Nico Bolzico sends hilarious ‘home updates’ while Solenn is on a trip to Italy

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Husbands can still connect with their wives even if they are very far from home.

And “El Padre” Nico Bolzico, who is also the founder of the “Bullied Husbands Club,” has this hilarious way of telling his wife, Solenn Heussaff, what’s keeping him and their cute little Tili busy while they stay at home.

Nico has been sharing his “updates” on the comments section of Solenn’s social media posts.

The celebrity mom is now in Italy for the Milan Fashion Week. She makes sure to constantly share photos as she enjoys her foreign trip.

In his home updates, Nico also never fails to compliment his wife for her very chic look.

“Update: broke my pinky toe dancing frozen with Tili (Let it go.) U look sooooo beautiful.” Nico wrote in one of Solenn’s post.

Here are some of the other home updates that Nico posted.

Nico really does know how to keep their relationship fun. And he seems to also know how to stay out of trouble with his hilarious “updates.”

